Manipur Violence: Thousands of civilians evacuated, attack on forces foiled (WATCH)

UAVs, Mine-Protected Vehicles and Quick Reaction Teams were deployed to ensure the safe movement of 2000 civilians from Serou to Pangaltabi in vehicles.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles on Monday undertook rescue operations in the Kakching district of violence-hit Manipur, evacuating 328 civilians from Sugnu to Sajik Tampak

Meanwhile, the army and paramilitary personnel are conducting search operations in the Imphal Valley and nearby districts. The primary objective of the army operation is to seize illegal stockpiles of weapons.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of army personnel apprehended three individuals in the Imphal East district on Sunday. Subsequently, they were handed over to the Manipur Police. The army recovered arms and ammunition from the detainees, the spokesperson for the defence department confirmed.

The defence spokesperson explained that the army received specific intelligence regarding armed individuals openly planning an attack on security forces near the City Convention Centre in Imphal East district.

As a result, the army deployed three columns on Sunday to establish mobile vehicle check posts in the area. During the inspection, the army intercepted a car. The individuals inside the vehicle attempted to flee but were apprehended by the security team.

The army confiscated one INSAS rifle with a magazine, sixty rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, one Chinese hand grenade, and one detonator. The three individuals, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, were subsequently handed over to the Manipur Police.

Earlier reports from the police stated that two people were killed and 12 others injured in separate incidents involving firing on civilians and clashes between militants and security forces.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh confirmed that around 40 armed militants, who were involved in torching houses and firing at civilians, have been killed by security forces during their efforts to restore peace in the state.

The recent clashes emerged as a result of the army and paramilitary forces conducting search operations to disarm various communities and establish peace, officials revealed. In one incident in Phayeng, Imphal West district, an individual lost their life, and another sustained bullet injuries after being fired upon by suspected Kuki militants, as reported by the police.

Additionally, one policeman was killed, and another was injured in Sugnu during the firing. Six people were injured in Sugnu, and four more were injured in Serou. In response to the recent violence, district authorities have reduced the curfew relaxation period in Imphal East and West districts from 11 hours to six and a half hours.