Manipur violence fire reaches Delhi University as Kuki, Meitei students clash

This incident has come after Manipur witnessed the inter-community clashes which erupted in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

As tension deescalates in Manipur, violence reached Delhi with a group of Kuki students residing in Delhi University North Campus area allegedly being attacked by a group of Meiteis on Thursday (May 5) night.

On Friday, the students claimed they tried to register an FIR at the Maurice Nagar Police Station and when the police refused to file the complaint, the students staged a protest outside the police station. Police said that the situation is now under control and action has been initiated and a few students have been detained in this connection.

State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation the State has improved after the intervention of security forces. Forces including RAF, BSF, CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur, the State DGP said.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence since last night."