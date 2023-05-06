Karnataka Election 2023: Turban made of cardamom awaits PM Modi in Haveri (WATCH)

Even during the Bengaluru roadshow on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi was seen donning the traditional Mysore Peta.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a special turban during his visit to the Haveri district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will be presented with a cardamom turban and garland when he would visit Haveri.

According to reports. PM Modi praised the grandeur of the Mysore Peta and appreciated how it reflects Karnataka's rich cultural heritage. He also noted that the headgear's roots in the Mysuru Wodeyars' emperors make it a symbol of honour for the state's people.

Days ago, the Prime Minister was felicitated with the Yakshagana crown by BJP leaders from Ankola. He was also presented with a statue of Ganesha.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the constituency, while Sashidhar Yeligar, who is a Panchamashali Lingayat, is the JD(S) pick.

Some days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had done his third roadshow in the Haveri district.