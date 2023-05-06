Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Turban made of cardamom awaits PM Modi in Haveri (WATCH)

    Even during the Bengaluru roadshow on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi was seen donning the traditional Mysore Peta.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Turban made of cardamom awaits PM Modi in Haveri (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a special turban during his visit to the Haveri district of Karnataka on Saturday. 

    The Prime Minister will be presented with a cardamom turban and garland when he would visit Haveri.

    Even during the Bengaluru roadshow on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi was seen donning the traditional Mysore Peta.

    According to reports. PM Modi praised the grandeur of the Mysore Peta and appreciated how it reflects Karnataka's rich cultural heritage. He also noted that the headgear's roots in the Mysuru Wodeyars' emperors make it a symbol of honour for the state's people.

    Days ago, the Prime Minister was felicitated with the Yakshagana crown by BJP leaders from Ankola. He was also presented with a statue of Ganesha.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time from the Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the constituency, while Sashidhar Yeligar, who is a Panchamashali Lingayat, is the JD(S) pick.

    Some days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had done his third roadshow in the Haveri district.

    Last Updated May 6, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

    Rajouri encounter My brother was passionate about serving the country Kin mourn Jawan Siddhant Chettri

    India Mourns Rajouri Encounter Bravehearts: 'My brother was very passionate about serving the country'

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congres winning over 140 seats; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congres winning over 140 seats; check details

    Indian startup ecosystem hits a bump, but dream run is not over

    Indian startup ecosystem hits a bump, but dream run is not over

    SHOCKING Scorpion stings woman passenger onboard Air India flight; check details AJR

    SHOCKING! Scorpion stings woman passenger onboard Air India flight; check details

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress calls PM Modi 'master of distortion' as he embarks on roadshow in Bengaluru

    Liver problem? Do's and don'ts if you want to prevent liver illness MSW

    Liver problem? Do's and don'ts if you want to prevent liver illness

    Rajouri encounter My brother was passionate about serving the country Kin mourn Jawan Siddhant Chettri

    India Mourns Rajouri Encounter Bravehearts: 'My brother was very passionate about serving the country'

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congres winning over 140 seats; check details AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congres winning over 140 seats; check details

    Rajinikanth Vs Sivakarthikeyan: Is Maaveeran releasing with Jailer? Here's what we know RBA

    Rajinikanth Vs Sivakarthikeyan: Is Maaveeran releasing with Jailer? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon