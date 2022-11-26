Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mangaluru blast: New rental policy issued, Police clearance certificate mandatory in Mysuru

    The Commissioner of Police has issued a notice, advising owners to give information about their tenants and adhere to the orders strictly. Mysuru police came up with a new rental policy that would require a clearance certificate from the police for renting a house.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 26, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

    The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast has prompted Mysuru Police to come up with a new advisory for tenants in the city. Owners must now get a clearance certificate from a local police station in accordance with the new rule before renting out their homes or apartments to anyone.

    Days after an autorickshaw explosion that jolted the city and placed it on high alert, this decision was made. According to a media report, the new policy is being implemented to eliminate any chance of an individual or group exploiting a home for terrorist activity, as was the case with suspect in the Mangaluru bomb Mohammad Shariq. The accused had used phoney paperwork to rent the Mysore home.

    A Rs 100 application fee must be paid at a police station in order to obtain a clearance certificate. According to the research, there are several applications for paying guest (PG), family, and bachelor property owners.

    Owners were urged to disclose information on their renters and abide by the directives fully after the Commissioner of Police issued a notice.

    The National Investigation Agency will conduct the investigation into the Mangaluru blast case, the Karnataka government ordered on Thursday. State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra announced in a statement that the state government has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs urging an NIA investigation into the case.

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stated that the state government has taken the matter of the Mangaluru blast seriously. Additionally, he said that the state police are vigilant and have so far discovered and destroyed 18 terror sleeper groups around the state.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
