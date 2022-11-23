Mangaluru blast: Shariq traded in bitcoins, used multiple Aadhaar, says report

Mohammad Shariq did not talk about the plan to anyone, said intelligence sources, adding that all material was arranged and procured by him. Reports suggest that he traded in bitcoins and used multiple Aadhaar.

Mohammad Shariq, the primary suspect in the Saturday explosion in Mangaluru, traded in bitcoins and had numerous Aadhaar cards, according to media report quoted the police as saying. He was the auto passenger who himself got injured in the blast he orchestrated near the Kakanadi police station area. On Sunday, the bomb squad and police patrols raided the flat he was renting in Mysuru.

Investigators discovered a file on his prior terrorist activity that showed he had been detained in a Lashkar case three years prior. He was a native of Soppugudde, a town in the Shivamogga region of Karnataka's Thirthahalli town.

According to intelligence sources, Shariq kept the plot a secret from everyone and organised and obtained all of the necessary materials. Police are examining his connections over the previous month as they analyse his phone data.

His Mysuru apartment had bomb-making supplies. According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, Shariq was "motivated and inspired" by a (terrorist) organisation having a presence across the world.

Mohammad Shariq’s name had earlier surfaced when a racial altercation broke out on August 15 in the district capital town of Shivamogga over the display of the Hindutva thinker Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's photograph in a public space.

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated on Tuesday that the state government has taken the matter of the Mangaluru blast seriously. Additionally, he said that the state police are vigilant and have so far discovered and destroyed 18 terror sleeper groups around the state. According to Bommai, "We have treated the Mangaluru bomb issue seriously while keeping in mind the national security."

