PM Modi, in his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, detailed the 'Sapt Shakti', seven strengths to propel India. These include manufacturing, agriculture, tech, Gati Shakti, defence, green economy, and India's soft power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted how the country's 'Sapt Shakti', Seven Streams of Strength which will help propel India to new heights. While addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi said that the seven strengths of the country lies in Manufacturing power, Agriculture and Food Processing, Technology and Innovation, Gati Shakti, Defence Shakti, Green and Blue Economy, and India's Soft Power.

Speaking from the iconic ramparts of the Red Fort in the National capital, the Prime Minister made a direct appeal to industries to ensure quality of Indian products is maintained, which will in turn build trust with the people, and abroad. "India's ambition must go beyond government-led growth. With talent, capability and a rich legacy, India can aspire to greater global leadership. In the coming decade, 50 Indian companies should feature in the Fortune 500, while Indian banks, pharma firms, technology companies, consulting firms and brands should earn leading positions globally," PM Modi said.

Manufacturing and Self-Reliance

In manufacturing, there is a need to build complete domestic end-to-end value chains, from design to components, focusing on zero-defect quality, cost, and global scale. "Over the past 12 years, India has picked up a new momentum; we are moving forward at a rapid speed, and the resolve of the countrymen is that now it is impossible to halt the resolve and strength of 140 crore countrymen," PM Modi said.

With manufacturing itself helping build the future of India, PM Modi highlighted how defence power has been impacted due to this sector, with production increased nearly fourfold in the last t2 years. Similarly, electronics manufacturing, production of mobile phones, and strides in digital technology has been made. "In the last 12 years, defence production has increased nearly fourfold, while output from Khadi and village industries has grown almost fivefold. Electronics manufacturing has expanded nearly sevenfold. The production of modern railway coaches has risen 21-fold, and mobile phone production has surged 33-fold," PM Modi said.

Agriculture and Food Processing

On Agriculture and Food processing, the future of stability lies in creating integrated farm-to-export supply chains for millets, spices, and fruits while transitioning to chemical-free farming. On ensuring welfare of farmers and in turn agriculture itself, PM Modi highlighted how plans and initiatives taken a decade ago also helped with go through turbulent times like disruption of supply chains due to the West Asia conflict without much trouble.

"But the people of the country know how our thoughtful preparations for the last 10-12 years helped us now. After such a crisis, we kept the 'nagrik devo bhava' mantra and took multiple steps; we did not think such a problem would come, but now these preparations came in handy. Now there is gas, petrol, and urea. Urea's price in the world is around Rs 3000 in the world, but we are not letting people bear this burden; instead, the government is bearing the cost," PM Modi said.

Technology and Innovation

On technology and innovation, an ever evolving sector, India will be turned into a global innovation hub evolving itself from a tech market. Such innovation will help the country lead in AI, Quantum, Space, Robotics, DPI, and Made-in-India 6G. "This is the era of robotics, AI, quantum technology, space and data centres. Emerging technologies are presenting new challenges, and we must become a global hub of innovation," PM Modi said.

To promote such a change, the Prime Minister announced free online coaching to be provided to youth preparing for various examinations. And the training of 1 crore youth in Artificial Intelligence over the next year. "We have already demonstrated our strength through UPI and Digital Public Infrastructure. Now, we must take the next leap in next-generation communication technology," he added.

Gati Shakti

On Gati Shakti, PM Modi mentioned how India has established and working to increase high-speed, seamless multimodal logistics connecting cities, highways, rail, airports, and modern industrial sea ports. "The production of modern railway coaches has risen 21-fold, and mobile phone production has surged 33-fold. Beyond that, we have made our mark in the realms of digital technology and innovation. The number of internet users has nearly quadrupled," PM Modi said.

Defence Shakti

On Defence Shakti, PM Modi maintained that that the need is to achieve complete strategic self-reliance by pioneering and exporting next-gen defence technologies like drones, counter-drone systems, and hypersonics.

Green and Blue Economy

On the sixth pillar of saptadhara, Green and Blue economy, PM Modi highlighted the immense potential of creating green jobs. Also to scale sustainable growth through Green Hydrogen, renewables, and energy storage alongside full utilization of ocean, coastal, and marine potential. "India must lead globally in green hydrogen, renewable energy, energy storage, green mobility and green manufacturing. With its vast coastline, India also has significant opportunities in fisheries, coastal tourism and ocean technology, strengthening its role in driving sustainable solutions," he said.

PM Modi had said due to a flawed mindset, the country had designated 99 percent of our coastal waters as "no-go areas," effectively deciding against offshore exploration. This was a poverty of thought. We decided that this could not continue."

India's Soft Power

On India's soft power, the Prime Minister said that India's culture has been globalized to a certain extent, Indian culture, Yoga, Ayurveda, and tourism helping spread the potential and knowledge systems of India, but now there would be a need to establish a global presence in gaming, VFX, animation, and the creative economy. (ANI)