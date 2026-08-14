Bihar villagers in Samastipur reportedly fed an alleged thief a meal instead of assaulting him. A viral video shows the emotional man eating as locals watched over him, drawing praise online for choosing empathy over mob justice.

In a heartwarming display of humanity, locals reportedly in Fulwaria village in Samastipur district of Bihar chose compassion over violence after they allegedly caught a thief, who was claimed to have broken into a local home to steal valuables, deciding to offer him a hearty meal before handing him over to the authorities.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a thief can be seen having food while crying, and he was surrounded by local villagers in a circle, calmly watching over him and ensuring he finished his meal with dignity, despite allegedly catching him stealing from a local home.

The local villagers would have beaten him or subjected him to physical assault, but instead of shown their rare compassion towards the thief, offering him food and ensuring he was treated with dignity.

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How The Villagers Treated the Thief?

The video has been circulating online, especially on social media, especially X (formerly), after the villagers' compassion towards the thief has caught the attention of netizens, given the rare and touching contrast it provides to the usual scenes of vigilantism often seen in viral videos across the country.

In a viral clip, the locals of Fulwaria village were seen surrounding the thief, who was visibly emotional as he ate the food provided by the villagers, turning what could have been a harsh incident of mob justice into an unforgettable lesson in empathy and grace. A villager said they fed and protected him, fearing they would be held responsible if anything happened.

“He committed a theft. What can I say? We are feeding him fish and chicken. If he dies, who will answer for him? If something happens to him, we won't let him die," an elderly villager said in a viral video.

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Oftentimes, the thieves are subjected to brutal public floggings, severe beatings, or dangerous instances of mob justice that constantly make headlines across the country. However, in this case, the theft was treated with dignity like any other human being, setting a powerful example of restraint, responsibility, and the true meaning of community justice.

Despite the individual committing a theft in the village, the locals ensured that justice was met with humanity, proving that even in moments of wrongdoing, compassion can prevail over cruelty.

Social Media Applauds Villagers For Showing Humanity

A viral video of Bihar villagers showing compassion towards the suspected thief has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens praising the locals for choosing empathy over violence.

Taking to their X handles, many users praised the villagers for showing compassion towards the suspected thief, with some highlighting their generosity and others stressing the importance of helping people in distress rather than resorting to violence.

However, a few users also pointed out that the alleged theft should not be overlooked, while appreciating the villagers’ decision to avoid violence and allow the matter to be handled peacefully.

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It was reported that the suspected thief was handed over to the authorities after the villagers fed and cared for him. However, it is uncertain whether official police action or an official complaint was formally registered following the incident.

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