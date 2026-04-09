A man missing for 25 years returns to his Punjab home, only to find his wife remarried to his younger brother. The emotional reunion has sparked a complex family, social and legal dilemma.

Here's a story from Punjab's Kapurthala that sounds like it's straight from a film script, creating a huge dilemma about relationships, tradition, and the law. A man who went missing 25 years ago has suddenly been found alive and has returned home. Normally, this would be a moment of pure joy for any family. But here, the happiness came with a hundred new problems. The reason? The family, assuming he was dead, had married his wife to his own younger brother!

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He just vanished one day

Hansa Singh, a resident of Punjab's Kapurthala district, suddenly disappeared 25 years ago. His family searched for him everywhere, but they found no trace. After waiting for three long years, the family gave up hope and accepted that he must be dead. Following this, as per social customs, his wife Vimala Devi was married to Hansa Singh's younger brother, Sukh Singh. It has been 22 years since their wedding, and the couple now has three children. Just when their life was going on smoothly, the family got a massive shock when the 'missing' Hansa Singh returned home after 25 years!

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Found wandering like a beggar

A man was spotted wandering in Narthaur's Naya Bazaar in Uttar Pradesh, wearing torn clothes and with a long beard. Seeing him, some locals got suspicious and informed the police. The station in-charge, Ravindra Pratap Singh, reached the spot and questioned the man. At first, he couldn't say anything clearly. But gradually, he revealed his name was Hansa Singh.

Police investigation

The police started a serious investigation and took help from the locals to identify him. They also contacted the Punjab Police. Following this, Hansa Singh's family members reached Narthaur within the next 72 hours. Initially, they couldn't confirm his identity because they were seeing him after 25 years, and he had changed completely. But when his brothers and the village Sarpanch asked him about childhood incidents and family memories, he became very emotional and tears welled up in his eyes.

A happy moment that brought a big problem

This was a very happy moment for the family. A member they thought was lost forever had come back. But this also created a huge problem. The biggest challenge is for Vimala Devi. Who should she give priority to now? On one side is her first husband, Hansa Singh, who has returned after 25 years. On the other is Sukh Singh, who has supported her as a husband for 22 years and is the father of her three children.

A state of emotional turmoil

This incident has created not just an emotional mess but also a social and legal puzzle. The family is in a very tough situation. In all of this, the role of the Narthaur police is being praised. They did a very sensitive job of identifying a man whom people had dismissed as a beggar. The police treated Hansa Singh with respect, gave him a bath, new clothes, and communicated with him patiently to reunite him with his family. But for now, the family, and especially the wife, is in a state of complete emotional turmoil.

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