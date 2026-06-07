Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a new Daycare Facility at Kaushal Bhawan, the MSDE headquarters. The crèche aims to foster a more inclusive, family-friendly, and people-centric work environment for employees.

New Daycare Facility at Kaushal Bhawan

In a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive, compassionate, and people-centric work environment, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a new Daycare Facility for Children of employees at Kaushal Bhawan- the headquarters of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Spread across nearly 600 sq metres, the new Daycare Facility offers a welcoming, safe, and nurturing environment where children can learn, play, rest, and grow. The facility features comfortable sleeping and resting areas, an engaging play and activity zone, age-appropriate learning resources, child-friendly furniture, hygienic washrooms, and specially designed feeding and baby-changing rooms to ensure the comfort and well-being of infants and young children, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

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Staffed by trained caregivers and support personnel, the crèche has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the developmental and care needs of children aged 6 months to 6 years.

The newly inaugurated Daycare facility goes beyond infrastructure--it embodies a culture that values care, celebrates childhood, and enables employees to balance professional commitments with family responsibilities. By bringing quality childcare closer to the workplace, the initiative aims to support working parents and reflects MSDE's commitment to fostering a more inclusive, family-friendly, and people-centric work environment.

As India advances towards becoming a future-ready and inclusive economy, initiatives such as these reinforce the government's focus on building institutions that are progressive, people-centric, and responsive to the needs of a modern workforce.

Chaudhary Attends 'Apnapan' Book Launch

Meanwhile, last month, Chaudhary attended the high-profile launch of 'Apnapan Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav', a book authored by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister lauded the literary effort, noting that the book offers a deep, personal insight into the experiences shared by the author. "He (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has shared his experiences. If you read the book, it contains many descriptions. This is an inspirational book," said Jayant. (ANI)