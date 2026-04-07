Advocate Vasu Ranjan, a Supreme Court and Punjab & Haryana High Court advocate, joined the Indian National Congress. Welcomed by Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring, Ranjan vowed to strengthen the party and work towards forming a government in 2027.

Advocate Vasu Ranjan, an advocate at the Supreme Court and Punjab & Haryana High Court and Chairman of the Council of Lawyers, on Tuesday joined the Indian National Congress. In the presence of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, he took primary membership of the party. He was welcomed with a ceremonial patka, and Raja Warring expressed gratitude for his faith in the Congress.

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Ranjan's Vision for Congress in Punjab

After joining the Congress, Advocate Vasu Ranjan said that he will work to strengthen the party across Punjab and take its policies and ideology to every household. He added that he will launch a special campaign to connect youth with the Congress and will work diligently to form a Congress government in Punjab in 2027.

He also stated that he will soon meet Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to initiate efforts to strengthen the party in Punjab.

He further said that he will work to take the ideology and vision of Congress to the people, including the contributions of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who sacrificed for the unity and integrity of the country. He emphasised that fulfilling Rahul Gandhi's mission of uniting the nation and ending hatred will be his primary objective.

Background in Public Interest Advocacy

Advocate Vasu Ranjan has long been raising public interest issues. Whether it is the matter of opening the Shambhu border, the issue of the Punjab government charging ₹80 for downloading FIRs, or the issue of compensation for flood-affected farmers, he has approached the High Court from time to time on all these matters. Additionally, through the Council of Lawyers, he has been continuously helping the poor and underprivileged.

Strengthening the Party's Future

On this occasion, Punjab Congress President Raja Warring thanked Advocate Vasu Ranjan for showing faith in the Congress and said that his joining will strengthen the party.

Advocate Vasu Ranjan further stated that in the coming time, he will meet senior Congress leaders in Punjab and actively work to strengthen the organisation across the state. He expressed confidence that the Congress will emerge stronger in Punjab once again. (ANI)