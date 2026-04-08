A devotee died after being crushed under a temple chariot wheel during a festival in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The incident occurred during Rathotsava celebrations, triggering panic among devotees. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

A tragic incident marred the celebrations of a temple festival in Kalaburagi district, where a devotee lost his life after being crushed under the wheel of a temple chariot in Hagaragundagi village. The accident occurred during the annual Sri Sharanabasaveshwara Rathotsava, turning what was meant to be a joyous religious occasion into a scene of shock and grief.

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The festival had drawn a large number of devotees from nearby areas, all gathered to witness and participate in the grand procession. However, the celebrations took a devastating turn following the fatal accident.

Victim Identified

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Reddy, a 49-year-old resident of Hagaragundagi village. He was among the devotees who had assembled to take part in the chariot festival.

Tragedy During Chariot Procession

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the Rathotsava was being celebrated with great enthusiasm. Thousands of devotees had gathered, chanting prayers and pulling the massive temple chariot as part of the ritual.

Amid the heavy crowd, Vinod Reddy reportedly lost his balance and fell to the ground. In the chaos, one of the large wheels of the moving chariot ran over his thigh, causing severe injuries.

Death at the Scene

Due to heavy bleeding, Vinod Reddy succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The horrific accident, which unfolded in front of a large crowd, caused panic among devotees and brought the celebrations to an abrupt halt.

A pall of gloom has descended over the village following the incident.

Police Begin Investigation

On receiving information, police from Farhatabad Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry. A case has been registered, and officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.