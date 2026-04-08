Six people were injured after a mentally unstable man attacked residents sleeping outside their homes in Gadag, Karnataka. The midnight assault left victims seriously hurt. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

In a shocking late-night incident that has left residents terrified, a mentally unstable man allegedly attacked several people in Doni Tanda in Mundargi taluk of Gadag district. The victims were sleeping outside their homes to escape the intense summer heat when the assailant struck, turning a quiet night into a scene of chaos and panic.

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Armed with a thick stick, the man reportedly targeted unsuspecting residents while they were asleep, inflicting severe injuries and spreading fear across the locality. The brutal nature of the attack has raised serious concerns about safety in the area.

Six Injured in Midnight Attack

The accused, identified as Harjappa Lamani, allegedly assaulted six individuals while they were asleep outside their houses. According to reports, he began attacking the victims around midnight, striking them repeatedly with a stick in a sudden and violent outburst.

The injured have been identified as Yeggappa Bhajenanayaka, Shekappa Nayak, Devakka Nayak, Shanmukhappa Rathod, Jagadish Lamani, and Chavallavva Lamani. All of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Residents Rush to Rescue

The attack took place at around 1 am, when most residents were asleep outdoors due to the heat. The victims woke up to the assault and began screaming for help. Hearing their cries, nearby residents rushed to the spot.

They found the victims lying in pools of blood and immediately shifted them to hospital. Doctors have reported injuries to the head, eyes, and face, and the victims are currently undergoing treatment.

CCTV Footage Surfaces, Probe Underway

A CCTV camera in the area captured the accused roaming the streets following the attack. The footage has since gone viral on social media, adding to public concern.

The Mundargi police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Further action is being taken to ensure the safety of residents and to address the circumstances surrounding the attack.