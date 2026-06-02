A disturbing video showing an elderly man sitting on the outer ledge of a high-rise apartment building has ignited concern online, with social media users raising questions about both his safety and his attempt to film a neighbouring residence.

A disturbing video showing an elderly man sitting on the outer ledge of a high-rise apartment building has ignited concern online, with social media users raising questions about both his safety and his attempt to film a neighbouring residence. The now-viral clip is reportedly captured by a resident in a nearby building.

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The video begins with a wide shot of multiple apartment towers. As the camera zooms in on a flat located several floors above the ground, an elderly man comes into view, seated outside his window on a narrow concrete ledge.

In the footage, the man can be seen leaning forward toward the balcony of the adjacent flat while holding a mobile phone. For several tense seconds, he remains balanced on the exposed edge, recording the neighbouring residence and appearing deeply focused.

Toward the end of the clip, he cautiously straightens himself and sits upright near the window.

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The exact location and date of the incident remain unknown, as the original post offered no details. It is also unclear what the elderly man was recording or whether he was actually filming the neighbouring apartment.

Many users expressed disbelief over the extreme risk involved, warning that a single misstep could have led to a devastating fall. Others called for action if the man was found to be violating his neighbours' privacy. Some urged housing society managements to intervene, while others argued that the matter should be reported to authorities for investigation.