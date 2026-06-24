Instagram influencer Khushi Dubey has gone viral after sharing a video of a tense confrontation with a waiter in an Italian restaurant. The waiter, identified as Hossain, allegedly made derogatory anti-India comments, leading to a heated argument where Dubey and her friends demanded an apology, eventually involving the police.

Instagram influencer Khushi Dubey (@khushicupcake5), has gone viral after sharing a video of a tense confrontation with a waiter during a restaurant visit in Italy. The video, which has generated a lot of debate online, purports to show a man named Hossain acting impolitely toward Khushi and her female companions. During the payment process, Hossain can be heard shouting with the group on the video and saying, "f**k-off you, I call the police." The women quickly objected to his actions, stating that he was not allowed to treat them disrespectfully.

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Hossain allegedly made comments regarding their nationality as the altercation intensified. He once said, "You carry your country badly." In response, one of Khushi’s friends replied, "We're from Bangladesh that's why," apparently in an attempt to counter his comments.

When Hossain allegedly kept making derogatory comments and yelled, "You're from f**king India," the scene became more heated. The group was clearly incensed as he continued to make remarks that were specifically directed against India, according to the footage.

In the video, Khushi can be heard yelling, "yaar usko paise do aur chalo warna I'll slap him." The women persisted in addressing the server and asking that he take responsibility for his comments despite the tense situation.

The exact events that led to the altercation remain unclear, as the video does not provide full context surrounding the dispute.

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the footage, Khushi and her friends are seen speaking with Hossain in the presence of Italian police officers. The group insisted that he acknowledge and apologise for the anti-India comments he allegedly made.

Although Hossain appeared reluctant to apologise, Khushi remained firm. She repeatedly asked him to issue a proper apology, telling him, "SAY, I AM SORRY FOR ABUSING INDIA."

The video suggests that the women successfully held the waiter accountable for his remarks, a moment that many viewers praised online.