A huge fire gutted a match factory in Thoothukudi, causing a loss of over ₹1 crore, with no casualties. Separately, an explosion at a firecracker unit in the district killed one person and injured 26 others, officials confirmed.

Major Fire at Thoothukudi Match Factory

A major fire erupted at the match factory located near Kazhugumalai on the Kayathar road in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, destroying machinery and raw materials worth over ₹1 crore, officials informed on Wednesday.

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The local police informed that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening and destroyed six machines used for match production, along with matchsticks and raw materials. Property and equipment worth more than ₹1 crore were reduced to ashes.

According to Kazhugumalai police station, "Thoothukudi district, near Kazhugumalai, witnessed a major fire accident at a match factory owned by Button Mudaliar (54), a resident of Arumugam Nagar. He runs Pechiyammal Match Works near Koolaithevanpatti on the Kayathar road."

"Emergency response teams were dispatched to the site immediately upon receiving reports of the blaze to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures," local administrative sources confirmed while monitoring the ongoing firefighting operations.

On Tuesday evening, while workers were engaged in their routine duties. A fire suddenly broke out and spread rapidly through the factory. On noticing the blaze, the employees rushed out to safety, the police confirmed.

Local administrative further reported that, "The fire spread from one room to another, engulfing large sections of the factory. Upon receiving information, fire and rescue teams from Kazhugumalai and Kovilpatti rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. After nearly three hours of effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. Since the workers had evacuated in time, no injuries or casualties were reported."

Kazhugumalai police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Authorities are probing whether friction in one of the machines triggered the fire or if there was any other cause behind the incident.

One Killed in Separate Firecracker Unit Blast

In a separate incident, on Saturday, one person was killed, and 26 others were injured after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, police said.

The incident took place at the Balaji Fire Works factory located in Ayan Rajapatti when workers were engaged in manufacturing activities.

According to Masarpatti Police Station, the deceased was identified as Mariammal, a resident of Nathathupatti who was employed at the factory.

Officials said that 26 workers sustained injuries in the explosion, with three of them reported to be in critical condition. The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital in Sattur for treatment.

The blast caused extensive damage to the factory premises. Two rooms in the factory were partially damaged and were in danger of collapsing, while three rooms were completely damaged.

Officials also conducted searches through the debris to ascertain whether any workers were trapped inside the damaged structure. (ANI)