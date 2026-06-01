A paralysed elderly man in Odisha's Boudh district survived a harrowing four-hour standoff with a venomous snake that wrapped itself around his hand while he lay helpless in bed.

A paralysed elderly man in Odisha's Boudh district survived a harrowing four-hour standoff with a venomous snake that wrapped itself around his hand while he lay helpless in bed, in what many are calling a miracle escape.

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The dramatic incident occurred in Adenigarh village under Harabhanga block and involved Krushna Chandra Sahu, an elderly resident whose mobility has been severely limited since suffering a stroke.

According to family members, the incident unfolded late at night while Sahu was asleep. A window in the room had reportedly been left open, allowing the snake to enter the house unnoticed. As the elderly man slept, the reptile allegedly slithered onto the bed and crawled across his body.

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Sahu soon realised that a snake was moving over him, but his paralysis left him unable to react or move away quickly. In a desperate attempt to shift slightly, he inadvertently found himself in even greater danger.

The snake reportedly coiled tightly around one of his hands while wrapping part of its body around a nearby chair, effectively pinning him in place. Trapped and unable to free himself, Sahu was forced to remain completely still, terrified that even the slightest movement could provoke the venomous reptile into striking.

The elderly man endured hours of fear and uncertainty, unable to do anything except wait for help.

Family members eventually sensed that something was wrong and rushed to his room. What they discovered left them stunned — Sahu was trapped by the snake, which remained firmly wrapped around his hand and the chair.

Realising that any rash attempt to remove the reptile could trigger an attack, the family resisted the urge to intervene forcefully. Instead, they carefully monitored the situation, remaining cautious and ensuring the snake was not disturbed.

After nearly four nerve-racking hours, the family finally succeeded in freeing Sahu without provoking the reptile.

The elderly man escaped without suffering a single snakebite or major injury despite spending hours in close contact with the venomous creature. He is reported to be safe and recovering from the shock of the incident.