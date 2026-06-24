A video shared by Northeast Frontier Railway has gone viral online, with viewers praising two loco pilots whose swift action helped prevent a potentially devastating collision with a herd of wild elephants in Assam.

A video shared by Northeast Frontier Railway has gone viral online, with viewers praising two loco pilots whose swift action helped prevent a potentially devastating collision with a herd of wild elephants in Assam. The footage shows the 12424 Rajdhani Express standing on the tracks near Jorhat as a herd of elephants, including a young calf, calmly crosses the railway line in darkness. In train's headlights, the animals are seen making their way safely.

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According to railway authorities, the potentially dangerous situation was successfully averted due to the alertness of the train crew.

“Alert Loco Pilots Avert Collision, Protect Herd of Wild Elephants!” the post read.

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The caption further added, “Demonstrating exceptional alertness, Loco Pilot S.N. Raju and Assistant Loco Pilot R. K. Singh of 12424 Rajdhani Express applied the emergency brake in time, averting a possible collision and ensuring the safe passage of a herd of wild elephants between Titabar and Mariani stations in the early hours today.”

The incident occurred between Titabar and Mariani stations, a stretch in Assam known for frequent elephant movement across railway tracks. In such wildlife-sensitive zones, the vigilance of train crews often plays a crucial role in preventing fatal encounters between trains and animals.

The clip quickly went viral, drawing praise from social media users who hailed the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot as heroes.