KGMU spokesperson reports that most of the 7 people injured in the tragic Lucknow fire have been discharged. One boy who jumped from the building is stable in the ICU. The Lucknow Development Authority has initiated demolition proceedings against the building.

Following a recent tragic fire in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives, the King George's Medical University (KGMU) spokesperson on Wednesday provided an update on the condition of injured, saying that most of the victims were discharged after primary treatment, while one patient remains in the ICU and is stable.

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Update on Injured from KGMU

Speaking to ANI, KGMU spokesperson KK Singh said the hospital received seven injured persons, most of whom have now been discharged after treatment. "We received 7 injured people, 5 of whom were discharged after first aid and primary treatment. 2 survivors, including a child, were discharged after treatment for a leg injury," Singh said.

Condition of Boy Who Jumped from Building

He further informed about the condition of a boy who was seen in a widely circulated video jumping from the building during the fire incident. "A boy, whose video went viral while jumping from a building, was luckily saved, but unfortunately, fell on a rod, injuring his spine and causing numbness in his lower legs. He has been admitted to the ICU, his vitals are stable, and he is out of danger... A CT scan and MRI were done, and it was concluded that surgery was not required; he is being treated with medication..." Singh added.

The hospital spokesperson added that necessary medical investigations were conducted and surgery was not required.

LDA Initiates Demolition Proceedings

Earlier on June 22, a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which housed a gaming and animation studio. The blaze claimed 15 lives, including students, trainees and staff members working at the facility.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had issued a notice to the owners of a building in the Aliganj area where a massive fire had broken out on June 22, killing 15 people, officials said.

LDA has initiated demolition proceedings against the building involved in the Aliganj coaching centre fire incident, stating that commercial activities were being carried out on premises approved for residential use. According to officials, the notice has been affixed on the same three-storey building that housed a gaming and animation studio where the incident took place. The authority has directed the building owners to submit a response within 15 days and indicated that further action will be taken based on their reply. (ANI)