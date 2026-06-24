Shia Muslims held a large 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar to honour the martyrdom of Imam Hussain. Participants mourned as they moved through the city, with district police ensuring security and providing refreshments for a smooth event.

A large number of Shia Muslims gathered on the streets of Srinagar on Wednesday to participate in the 8th Muharram procession. This event, marked by solemnity, saw participants paying respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala as the procession moved through routes in the city.

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The participants pounded their chests in a display of their sorrow and mourning. Muharram marks the first month of the lunar Islamic calendar and the start of the Islamic New Year. In India, Muharram is observed through prayers, fasting, and charity.

Security and Administrative Arrangements

District Police distributed water and refreshments among the Shia participants for a smooth procession. Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said that security and administrative arrangements were in place to facilitate the event. He stated that the procession is scheduled to conclude at the Imambara later in th evening.

He also appealed to the public to follow all traffic advisories and cooperate fully with the security personnel on the ground. "The procession completes at the Imambara in the evening. The Srinagar district police, are working with the traffic police, and civic administration to ensure the peaceful and dignified completion of the event... We appeal to the public to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with authorities for a successful procession," he told reporters.

Significance of Muharram

Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq. The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day. (ANI)