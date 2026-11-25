Surgeons at Waikato Hospital in New Zealand were left stunned after removing a full-sized dinner fork from the stomach of a 27-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it while attempting to induce vomiting.

Surgeons at Waikato Hospital in New Zealand were left stunned after removing a full-sized dinner fork from the stomach of a 27-year-old woman who had accidentally swallowed it while attempting to induce vomiting. The woman was rushed to the hospital's emergency department. An X-ray examination revealed that the entire fork had become lodged inside her stomach, presenting doctors with an medical challenge.

"It's not abundantly clear why she used a fork, and that's all the information we were given," Dr Jesse Fischer, a senior lecturer in surgery at the University of Auckland, told the New Zealand Herald. The doctor added, "I understand it happened in a social situation at the time, but I don't know why she needed to vomit or whether it was a party trick. She had no documented history of an eating disorder or psychiatric illness."

Doctors initially attempted to retrieve the fork through the woman's mouth using an endoscopic procedure. However, both attempts proved unsuccessful, leaving the medical team with no alternative but to perform surgery.

Surgeons eventually opted for laparoscopic, commonly known as keyhole surgery, to remove the unusual object. The procedure involved making an incision of approximately 4 cm to extract the fork and repair the opening in her stomach.

Dr Fischer revealed that, despite the bizarre incident, the woman's stomach had not suffered any perforation and she was otherwise in good health. He also reiterated that there was no documented history of an eating disorder or psychiatric illness.

The surgeon expressed surprise that the fork had managed to pass into her stomach in the first place.

Fortunately, the woman recovered without any complications and was discharged from the hospital two days after the operation. "She then went home two days after the procedure and could return to a normal diet. It was a very uncomplicated recovery," the doctors said.

Dr Fischer also issued a word of caution, advising people against swallowing foreign objects, warning that such incidents can lead to serious complications and require medical intervention.