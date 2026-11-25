A Chinese couple are spreading kindness through their unique restaurant, where customers place orders through hand gestures and smiles, and people struggling financially can walk in and enjoy a free meal.

A Chinese couple are spreading kindness through their unique restaurant, where customers place orders through hand gestures and smiles, and people struggling financially can walk in and enjoy a free meal. Located in Taiyuan, in central China’s Shanxi province, the eatery serves steamed rice rolls without the usual exchange of spoken orders. Instead, customers point to dishes displayed on the counter, while the owners respond with warm smiles.

The restaurant, named Chaoshan Deaf Sister, is run by Yin Ying and her husband, Feng Yabin. Feng, a native of Taiyuan, married Yin, who moved from China's southern Guangdong province to be with him eight years ago.

Both have hearing impairments. While Feng can hear reasonably well with hearing aids and speaks fluently, Yin has a more severe hearing impairment and communicates through sign language. The couple also have a seven-year-old child with normal hearing.

The idea for the eatery took shape after Feng noticed his wife's growing interest in food videos online. Hoping to ease her homesickness and turn her passion into something meaningful, he invested all his savings in opening a restaurant specialising in steamed rice rolls.

The dish, popularly known as cheung fun, is a traditional Cantonese street food made with a thin, steamed rice wrapper filled with ingredients such as minced beef, eggs or whole shrimp.

Feng's studied fine art at a college for students with special educational needs before working in animation design in Beijing and Shanghai. After returning to Taiyuan, he opened a painting studio where he teaches children with hearing impairments to draw.

He personally designed and decorated the eatery, covering its walls with his cartoons and sign-language illustrations celebrating his wife's cooking. Feng believes the artwork can help customers better understand their world. The restaurant also provides employment opportunities to other people with hearing impairments.

At the eatery, customers simply point to the dishes they want from the menu displayed on the counter. Yin takes their orders with a cheerful smile, making every interaction a warm and welcoming experience.

The couple's story attracted widespread attention online in January last year when an influencer with 300,000 followers visited the restaurant and asked for a free meal, claiming he had no money.

Yin happily prepared steamed rice rolls for him without charging a penny. The couple went a step further by offering him all the cash they had at the counter and inviting him to return whenever he needed help.

Touched by their generosity, the influencer later returned with a special gesture of gratitude. He carved a portrait of the couple into a leaf and gifted it to them.

After sharing a video of the encounter online, the influencer sparked an outpouring of support for the couple. Many people attempted to help by placing food delivery orders but deliberately chose not to have the meals delivered.

While deeply grateful for the support, the couple urged people not to “waste their hard-earned money”.

A sign outside the restaurant invites people going through personal difficulties to come in for a free meal. They also provide complimentary food to students with hearing impairments and sanitation workers.