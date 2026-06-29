A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria set himself ablaze during a Muharram procession. With no emergency facilities available, bystanders tried to douse the flames with clothes.

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district during a Muharram procession when a man set himself on fire.

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Witnesses said the man was engulfed in flames as people around him recorded the moment on their phones. What began as symbolic quickly turned into a desperate struggle as the fire spread uncontrollably.

Lack Of Emergency Facilities

Bystanders attempted to slow the flames by waving clothes, but there was no water or fire safety equipment available at the procession. The absence of basic emergency measures left the crowd helpless as the man suffered severe burns.

He was rushed for medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

Police Investigation

Authorities confirmed that the man is undergoing treatment for severe burns. Uttar Pradesh police have launched an investigation into the incident, examining both the circumstances of the act and the lack of safety arrangements at the procession.

The tragedy has raised serious questions about preparedness at public religious gatherings, where large crowds often assemble without adequate emergency support.

Community members expressed shock at the incident, noting that the absence of immediate aid worsened the situation.