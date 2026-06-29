A seven-year-old boy in Bijnor died after being injected with oxytocin by a teenager. The incident followed allegations of assault against the boy’s sister. Police await postmortem results while family demands justice.

A seven-year-old boy died in Meerut after being injected with oxytocin, a drug commonly used on livestock, by a 14-year-old boy in Bijnor.

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According to the police complaint filed by the child’s father, the incident stemmed from an earlier confrontation. On June 25, the boy’s 13-year-old sister was allegedly assaulted by the teenager while returning home from a madrassa.

Family Alleges Revenge Attack

The father stated that his wife and son reached the spot soon after the alleged assault. The family claims that the accused, seeking revenge, dragged their son to his house on June 26 and injected him with oxytocin.

Initially, the boy showed no visible symptoms. However, by the next day he began suffering severe cramps. He was treated by private doctors before being admitted to Bijnor Medical College. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a hospital in Meerut, where he died on Saturday night.

Police Await Postmortem

Circle officer Abhay Kumar Pandey said the exact cause of death will be determined once the postmortem report is available. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged injection.

Family members have demanded accountability, insisting that the teenager’s actions directly led to the boy’s death. The case has sparked concern in the community, particularly over the misuse of oxytocin, which is widely used in rural areas for livestock.