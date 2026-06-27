A confrontation between an Uber driver and two passengers in Australia turned physical after a dispute over cancelling a ride. The incident, caught on video, has sparked heated online reactions and divided opinions worldwide.

A heated confrontation between an Uber driver, reportedly of Indian origin, and two Australian women has gone viral after footage of the incident was shared on social media.

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The dispute began when the driver declined to continue the trip and asked the passengers to cancel the booking. The women refused to exit the vehicle immediately, leading to a tense exchange.

Driver Threatens Passengers

In the video posted on X, the driver repeatedly asked the women to leave his car. “Get out of my car. Can’t you understand? I am telling you one more time, otherwise I am going to spill coffee on you,” he said.

One of the women argued back, saying she would not cancel the trip because she had been “stung before.” The confrontation escalated as the women filmed the encounter and continued to question why the driver had accepted the booking.

Coffee Thrown Amid Chaos

The situation intensified when the driver allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee. Bystanders gathered after hearing the commotion. One of the women told onlookers that the driver had refused to take two passengers, pulled over, and forced them to cancel before “abusing” them.

Reports claimed that one of the women suffered burns serious enough to require hospital treatment.

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Online Reactions

The viral clip has divided opinion online. Some users expressed concern for the passengers’ safety, while others criticized the women for refusing to leave the car when asked.

“Why couldn’t they just get out? I don’t get it,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “He has a family to feed and you’re not getting out his car why? Play silly games, win stupid prizes.”

Others argued that rideshare drivers legally own their vehicles and have the right to eject passengers, though many agreed the driver should have handled the situation calmly.