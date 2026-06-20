In a shocking incident from Idukki's Udumbanchola, a man was brutally attacked by his own relatives. They suspected he was having an affair and even tried to kill him.

Idukki: Police have arrested three relatives for a brutal attack on a man in Udumbanchola. The victim, Manikandan, a resident of Aruvilamchal, was slashed with a weapon and left for dead on the road. The police say his relatives attacked him because they suspected he was having an affair.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident took place at Mankuthimettil. The accused – Nithish Kumar and his brothers-in-law, Mahesh and Ashwin – called Manikandan to the spot. Nithish lives in Kocharayil, while Mahesh and Ashwin are residents of Mankuthimettil.

According to Manikandan's statement to the police, they met at a shed by the roadside in Mankuthimettil. There, Nithish Kumar slashed Manikandan's left hand. Mahesh and Ashwin then joined in and beat him with sticks. Manikandan had arrived at the location in his own jeep.

Bihar Tragedy: Viral Video Sparks Outrage, Questions Raised! Read Details

But the horror didn't end there. The accused then tried to kill him and make it look like an accident. They put the injured Manikandan in the back of his own jeep. They drove to a slope near Thevarammettu, put the vehicle in neutral, and pushed it towards a gorge.

Luckily, the jeep crashed into a tree and stopped, which saved Manikandan's life. The next morning, locals saw the crashed vehicle and thought it was a road accident. They immediately informed the Udumbanchola police.

When the police arrived, they quickly realised this was no accident. Their investigation revealed the details of the brutal attack. Manikandan was first taken to Nedumkandam Taluk Hospital and then to Idukki Medical College. He has now been moved to Madurai Medical College for further treatment. The Udumbanchola police arrested the three accused based on the statement given by Manikandan.

Thiruvananthapuram Crime: Late-Night Car Horror Sparks Panic! Read Details