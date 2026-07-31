Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced annual foreign study tours for government teachers to enhance their skills, with the state bearing the costs. The initiative aims to provide quality education and transform government schools into world-class institutions.

Foreign Study Tours for Teachers

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that foreign study tours will be arranged for government teachers every year on the lines of IAS and IPS officers embarking on other country visits to acquire knowledge and upgrade their skills in administration.

Interacting with the delegates of Finland and Germany Exposure: the Chief Minister said, "From now on, we will provide teachers with opportunities to go abroad for further studies. Plans must be formulated to ensure the government bears the costs required for quality education"

A Mission for Quality Education

The CM asserted that he was undertaking a slew of initiatives not for politics or votes but to provide quality education to the poor. "Let us all pledge to carry the education mission forward as we set out."

CM Revanth Reddy instructed the authorities to prepare a report by December outlining an action plan for the upcoming academic year. According to the Telangana CMO, "The plans should be formulated by taking every mandal into a cluster. The Chief Minister emphasised that students will excel in life only when they are provided with education and discipline. Backwardness is not linked to assets or social status. Lack of education is the true form of backwardness. The state government's main objective is to increase state revenue and distribute the benefits to the poor."

Stating that the government is ready to address the grievances of teachers, the CM said that the state government is spending Rs 1.08 lakh on each student. Parents spend approximately Rs 50,000 on children attending private schools. "We need to reflect on why parents prefer private schools," the Chief Minister said.

CM Defends Education Portfolio and Cites Reforms

CM Revanth Reddy blasted the opposition parties for their demand to relinquish the education portfolio. "Why should he resign from the Education portfolio? Is it because breakfast is being provided from Nursery to Class 12, managing teacher recruitment and promotions are being done, and transforming ITIs into ATCs? Is it because a Skills University was established to equip students with skills, and the heads of globally successful corporate organisations were appointed to the Skills University's board?" he said.

Reiterating that the people's government will remain in power until 2034, the Chief Minister claimed the people's government is paying salaries to all government employees on the first of the month.

"Our vision is for teachers to share their experience with the students. We have introduced numerous reforms in government schools." The CM stressed that teachers should create awareness among students on the importance of education and sought suggestions.

"Let us transform our government educational institutions into world-class destinations, " the Chief Minister said. "We all should dedicate five years to society and to transform the future for generations to come and also work to make Telangana a role model for the nation."

Broadening Educational Horizons

The CM explained initiatives taken to impart quality education. "If English were the only criterion, China would not have dominated the world. For 25 years, we looked towards America; now, we must focus on countries like Germany, Japan, and Singapore where abundant opportunities are available," CM said.

CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted that students who completed 12th grade should possess a comprehensive understanding of the world. He stated, "The government was already providing breakfast and lunch for both students and teachers. We are striving to restore human connections."

The CM expressed concern that if human bonds within society disintegrate, neither a family nor a nation can stand firm.

Praise for Past Leaders, Criticism of PM Modi

The Chief Minister lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mounting a debt burden on the country. He said, "The total debt incurred by Prime Ministers from the time of independence until 2014 was Rs 50 lakh crore. The debt incurred by Modi between 2014 and 2026 was Rs 151 lakh crore. Now, the country's total outstanding debt currently stands at Rs 201 lakh crore."

The CM remembered Prime Minister Nehru's visionary leadership in strengthening the education and irrigation sectors. He said, "Nehru believed that education serves as the foundation for bringing about radical changes in society. Nehru described irrigation projects as "modern temples." With the foresight of Nehru, Telangana is producing 28.5 million metric tonnes of paddy today. The people are well aware of the leaders who ushered in the Green Revolution and the Five-Year Plans."

CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted the residential schools introduced by PV Narasimha Rao as an inspiration for today's Navodaya Vidyalaya. He stated that the reforms introduced by such great leaders ensured access to education and alleviated hunger.

"Our goal is to provide quality education and nutritious food. You are the representatives who will shape Telangana in this direction," the CM declared. (ANI)