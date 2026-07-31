On July 31, petrol and diesel prices in India remained unchanged, holding steady since the last revision on May 25. This stability occurred despite volatile global crude oil markets, with Brent crude at $87.14 per barrel amid geopolitical tensions.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained largely unchanged on Friday, July 31, even as global crude oil markets stayed volatile following renewed concerns over shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. State-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) continued retail fuel prices at levels set after the last nationwide revision on May 25, offering relief to consumers despite rising international crude prices.

Brent crude traded around $87.14 per barrel, with traders closely monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes. Although Brent eased slightly ahead of contract expiry, geopolitical tensions and concerns over energy supplies continue to keep crude prices elevated.

Also Read: India Adopts 'Wait and Watch' on Fuel Prices Amid Global Volatility

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today (July 31)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.78 Rs 99.56 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas also addressed concerns surrounding ethanol-blended fuel (E20), asserting that there is "no verified evidence of widespread engine damage" linked to its use. According to the ministry, its conclusion is backed by years of scientific evaluation, extensive field data, vehicle manufacturer service records and continuous monitoring across millions of vehicles. The clarification came in response to claims circulating on social media regarding the safety of E20 fuel.

Despite fluctuations in global oil prices, retail fuel prices in India have remained stable as domestic pump rates are revised by OMCs based on a combination of international crude prices, exchange rates, taxes and local levies rather than daily changes in Brent crude alone.

With global oil markets expected to remain sensitive to geopolitical developments in West Asia, analysts will continue to watch whether sustained increases in crude prices eventually translate into changes in domestic fuel prices. For now, motorists across India can expect petrol and diesel rates to remain steady unless there is another revision by the country's oil marketing companies.

Also Read: PM Modi meets President Murmu, chairs key security meet on West Asia