Chennai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with light rain on July 31. Despite isolated showers, temperatures are likely to remain high as humid conditions continue across the city.

Chennai is likely to experience another warm day on Friday, July 31, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mostly cloudy skies and isolated spells of light rain. While a few areas may receive brief afternoon showers, the rainfall is not expected to bring a significant change in the city's overall weather pattern.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 37°C, while the minimum is likely to remain near 27°C. The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels is expected to make outdoor conditions feel hotter than the actual temperature.

Afternoon showers may bring temporary relief

According to the forecast, light showers are likely to develop during the afternoon or evening in some parts of Chennai. However, the rain is expected to be scattered and short-lived, providing only temporary respite from the heat.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak afternoon hours, and keep rain gear handy as weather conditions may change quickly.

Travel conditions expected to remain normal

Although isolated showers are forecast, no major disruption to daily life is expected. However, roads may become slippery during brief spells of rain, and commuters should exercise caution while driving. Those travelling during the afternoon should be prepared for sudden changes in weather.

Warm and humid conditions to persist

The IMD's outlook suggests that Chennai will continue to experience generally cloudy skies with occasional afternoon showers over the next few days. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C, while humid conditions are likely to persist as weather systems remain active over parts of Tamil Nadu.