A man's desperate social media video, where he threatened suicide if his wife's killers weren't found, has blown the lid off a brutal honour killing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. His 19-year-old wife was allegedly murdered by her own family for marrying a man from another caste.

"Find my wife's killers, or I'll kill myself." This was the desperate plea from a young man on social media. This cry for help and suicide threat is what finally exposed a brutal honour killing case in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

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Police have now found that 19-year-old Sujata Kumari was allegedly strangled to death by her own family members. To destroy the evidence, they took her body to a riverbank and burned it. Her only 'crime' was marrying a man from a different caste. For the last two months, her husband, Gaurishankar Kumar, had been running from pillar to post, trying to find out where his wife was. He posted emotional videos on social media, saying his wife was missing and her family wasn't telling him anything. The videos went viral, forcing the police to launch a serious investigation, which uncovered the shocking murder.

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Sujata and Gaurishankar, who lived in nearby villages, were friends since their school days. Their friendship turned into love in 2020. Ignoring their families' objections, the couple eloped this January and got married in Samastipur. They later moved to Haryana. But Sujata's family was furious about the inter-caste marriage. They filed a kidnapping case against Gaurishankar.

In February, the police found the couple and presented them in court. Sujata told the judge that she was an adult, had married of her own free will, and wanted to live with her husband. After some legal formalities, Sujata returned to her parents' house during the Holi festival. Gaurishankar says the last time he spoke to his wife was on March 31. After that, there was complete silence.

Convinced that her family had harmed her, Gaurishankar went to the police and also started a campaign on social media. As the young man's plea gained traction, the Muzaffarpur police formed a special investigation team. They took Sujata's brother, Abhishek Kumar, into custody for questioning. That's when the truth about the murder came out.

The family was afraid that Sujata would go back to her husband. So, on May 8, they allegedly strangled her to death. They then took her body to a riverbank and cremated it to destroy all evidence. Forensic experts have collected samples from the spot. Police have found that more than five members of Sujata's family were involved in the murder. The other accused have gone into hiding, and the police have intensified the search to catch them.

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