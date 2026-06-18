Police have arrested a man from Karimaadam in Thiruvananthapuram for trying to kill a woman inside a car. He allegedly forced her into the vehicle from Killipalam and attacked her at Papanankode.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have arrested a man for trying to stab a woman to death inside a car in Thiruvananthapuram city. The accused, Biju, is a resident of Karimaadam. The incident happened last night.

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The woman, who is also from Karimaadam, was attacked on the Parayilkadavu road in Papanankode. Biju allegedly forced her into his car from Killipalam, drove towards the Thamalam area, and then stabbed her with a knife on Parayilkadavu road.

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The woman fell on the road as she tried to get out of the car and run. Biju tried to escape in the car, but locals near Karumam stopped him and handed him over to the police.

The injured woman is now undergoing treatment at the Medical College Hospital. The Karamana police have registered a case based on her complaint.

A forensic team and fingerprint experts have examined the crime scene. According to initial reports, the man and woman knew each other. Police have confirmed that the accused has been remanded to custody.

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