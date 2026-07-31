President Droupadi Murmu hailed Bastar Pandum as a celebration of tribal identity, noting its role in reconnecting youth to their heritage. She also praised Bastar's development transformation, moving from violence to progress and opportunity.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said Bastar Pandum is not merely a cultural event but a celebration of Bastar's rich traditions and cultural identity, adding that it has played an important role in reconnecting the youth with their heritage while promoting tourism and generating employment opportunities. The President made the remarks while interacting with a delegation from Bastar Mandal comprising winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, Pargana Manjhis and Chalkis of Bastar at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were also present on the occasion.

Bastar Pandum: A Celebration of Identity

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Bastar Pandum is not merely a cultural event; it is a celebration of Bastar's glorious traditions and cultural identity. Its objective is to establish Bastar's true identity on both national and international platforms. She underlined that events like Bastar Pandum have played a vital role in reconnecting the youth with their traditions, customs, and cultural heritage. Such events also promote tourism and create employment opportunities.

Role of Manjhi and Chalki

The President appreciated the role of Manjhi and Chalki in preserving social life and cultural values. She said that they are an effective bridge between the community and the administration. She expressed confidence that through their dedication and leadership, they will continue to work towards happiness, peace, and prosperity in society.

Bastar's Development Transformation

The President was happy to note that with the government's efforts and the active participation of the people of Bastar, the region is moving towards a new path of development. She said that people are coming out of the environment of violence and embracing new opportunities for education, employment, and development. This transformation is a sign of a bright future for Bastar.

Amenities such as roads, electricity, and drinking water are reaching even the remotest villages. Schools that had remained closed for a long time are once again bustling with children, and the light of education is reaching every household.

Today, an atmosphere of hope, trust, and progress is taking shape in Bastar. This transformation is a source of joy and pride for the entire nation.

Empowerment of Tribal Youth

The President added that tribal youth are showcasing their talents in various fields such as education, science, art, and sports. Tribal people have an innate talent in sports and art. She was happy to note that the Bastar Olympics was recently organised in Chhattisgarh.

Call for Nation Building and Conservation

The President expressed confidence that tribal people will participate in the developmental journey and contribute to nation building while preserving and promoting their cultural identity. She said that it is our duty to strengthen the culture of cooperation and harmony. She underlined the need to work for empowerment of women, children, deprived sections of society and senior citizens. She urged people to make conservation of water, environment and natural resources an integral part of their lives. (ANI)