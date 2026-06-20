A 33-year-old man in Faridabad, Haryana, died after falling seriously ill shortly after consuming packaged fruit juice to break his fast, raising concerns over possible contamination and prompting questions about food safety.

Faridabad: A 33-year-old man in Faridabad, Haryana, has died after he fell sick moments after drinking a packaged fruit juice to break his fast. The deceased has been identified as Ankush, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Faridabad. The police have said that the exact cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report comes in.

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The incident took place on Thursday night. According to Ankush's family, he was observing a fast. To break it, he sat down with his family at home and drank a packet of Frooti. His relatives said that almost immediately after drinking the juice, Ankush complained of severe stomach pain and started vomiting. Within minutes, his health took a turn for the worse.

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His family rushed him to a nearby private hospital. Seeing how serious his condition was, the doctors there referred him to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad. From there, doctors recommended that he be moved to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for more advanced treatment.

However, while the family was making arrangements to shift him, Ankush's condition worsened. He passed away on the way to the hospital in Delhi.

Police Station House Officer Devendra Singh said they received a call around 1:30 AM from Sarvodaya Hospital, informing them that a person had been brought in dead. During questioning, the family told the police that Ankush had been fasting and fell ill right after drinking the packaged juice.

The police have registered the family's complaint and sent the body for a post-mortem. After completing the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to the relatives. The police stated that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and will take further action based on its findings.

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