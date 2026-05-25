Mannanthala police have arrested three people, including a woman, for kidnapping a man over an old grudge. They allegedly held him captive in a flat for three days, beat him brutally, and even poured chilli water on him. The accused also threatened the man and stole his scooter.

Thiruvananthapuram: Mannanthala police have arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping a young man, torturing him for three days, and attempting to murder him over an old grudge. The arrested individuals are Abhilash (also known as Abhi, 39) from Malayinkeezhu Virakuvettikonam, Sujith (also known as Chikku, 32) from Malayinkeezhu Aruvipaara, and Saritha (37) from Kayamkulam Vallikunnam. The victim is a resident of Vembayam Puthenvila.

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Police said the attack was an act of revenge. The main accused, Abhilash, believed the victim was the reason his wife was jailed in a theft case. On Friday, the accused pretended to be friends and tricked the man into coming to a flat in Maruthoor. Once he arrived, they started abusing him and brutally beat him with the back of an axe and knuckle dusters.

The third accused, Saritha, then poured chilli water all over the man's body, causing him to lose consciousness. During the assault, the group also threatened the victim and forced him to sign documents to hand over his scooter. After he fainted, the accused took him to another flat in Chemboor. They held him there illegally for three days, continuing the assault, before finally abandoning him and fleeing the scene.

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