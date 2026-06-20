PM Modi visited President Droupadi Murmu's native village Paharpur on her birthday, praising its development. He announced the village would become a 'Solar Village,' with every household getting solar power, during a visit to Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Paharpur in Odisha along with President Droupadi Murmu and described the experience as "truly inspiring," appreciating the development work carried out in her native village.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said it was an honour to be present in Paharpur with the President on her birthday and lauded the transformation seen in the village. ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତି ଜୀଙ୍କ ଜନ୍ମଦିବସରେ ତାଙ୍କ ସହିତ ପାହାଡ଼ପୁରରେ ଉପସ୍ଥିତ ରହିବା ସମ୍ମାନର ବିଷୟ । ଏହା ହେଉଛି ରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରପତିଙ୍କ ଗାଁ ଏବଂ ସେ ଏଠାରେ କରିଥିବା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ବାସ୍ତବରେ ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟକ । ମୁଁ ତାଙ୍କର ସୁସ୍ଥ ଓ ଦୀର୍ଘ ଜୀବନ କାମନା କରୁଛି ।@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/CbFxfMd0Dp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2026 "It is a matter of honour to be present with him in Paharpur on the President's birthday. This is truly inspiring--the President's village and the work he has done here. I wish him a healthy and long life," PM Modi said in his post.

The Prime Minister also extended his wishes for the President's good health and long life.

PM Addresses 'Vikas Ra Dhara, Odisha Sara' Event

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public program 'Vikas Ra Dhara, Odisha Sara' in Mayurbhanj to mark the completion of two years of the BJP government in Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the programme, along with President Droupadi Murmu and CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

During the occasion, PM Modi also inaugurated several developmental projects.

The Prime Minister also extended his warm wishes to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of her birthday, saying, "The daughter of Odisha has today reached such a high position in the country, guiding us all. This is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The personality of the President, her generous and compassionate nature, and her unwavering dedication to serving the nation and society have not only strengthened the identity of Mayurbhanj but of the entire state of Odisha."

"Today, a very auspicious moment occurred because it is President ji's birthday, and I got the opportunity to visit his village today and extend my best wishes to him. Today, I also went to Pahadpur with President ji," PM added.

Paharpur to be Developed as a 'Solar Village'

The Prime Minister announced that Pahadpur village will undergo rapid development to become a "Solar Village," ensuring that every household in the region is equipped with solar energy. Comparing the initiative to the legacy of the Konark Sun Temple, the Prime Minister stated that Pahadpur is set to create its own unique identity on the global map as a hub for renewable energy.

"Pahadpur will now be rapidly developed as a solar village. This means that every household here will have access to solar power. Just as Odisha's Konark Sun Temple has a unique identity, Pahadpur will earn the identity of a Solar Village," PM Modi said.

Focus on Odisha's Economic Transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the government is focused on transforming Odisha's natural resources into economic "possibilities," noting that the state is witnessing a massive industrial surge.

The Prime Minister highlighted the success of initiatives like the 'Utkarsh Odisha' campaign, which has been instrumental in attracting global and domestic investors to the state.