PM Modi in Hooghly stated the 'double-engine government' is accelerating West Bengal's development. He launched several projects and emphasized the significance of West Bengal Day, crediting Syama Prasad Mookerjee for keeping the state in India.

'Double-Engine' Govt Fast-Tracking Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the "double-engine government" is working at a fast pace to bridge development gaps created over decades, adding that several projects that were previously stalled are now being restarted. The Prime Minister released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

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Addressing the public rally in Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, PM Modi said, "Under the BJP-NDA government, a massive development campaign has been launched, and to fill the gaps created over decades under the Left and then the TMC, the double-engine government is working at super-fast speed, with decisions being taken rapidly and stalled projects being restarted. Development projects worth hundreds of crores have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid across sectors like rail, road, agriculture, and fisheries, which will give new momentum to Bengal's growth and strengthen the rural economy," he said.

PM Highlights Significance of West Bengal Day

Prime Minister Modi said that the younger generation must be made aware of the significance of West Bengal Day and the historical events linked to the state's formation. He referred to the partition-era developments and said there were attempts at the time to include undivided Bengal in Pakistan. He said leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee opposed such moves and raised their voice strongly. "We need to repeatedly tell today's generation about the importance of West Bengal Day. The young generation needs to know what happened during that time, when there was an attempt to make the entire Bengal a part of Pakistan and the Congress was bowing down before those conspirators. It was at that time that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it. In April 1947, he got a historic resolution passed. He declared that the whole of Bengal would not become a part of Pakistan, and for this, the Bengali-Hindu Homeland Movement was launched," PM Modi said.

'History Was Whitewashed Due to Political Agendas'

He said that attempts were made to ignore and dilute the significance of West Bengal Day over the years and that the state's history was "whitewashed due to political agendas." He further said that the role of leaders such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee was not given due recognition, adding that his contributions were overlooked despite his role in shaping post-independence political developments. "The same spirit with which West Bengal was saved, after independence, it needed to be carried forward with that very spirit. But unfortunately, exactly the opposite happened. Efforts were made to forget West Bengal Day and its spirit. History was whitewashed due to political agendas. The Congress, which wanted to abandon Bengal as an orphan at the time of partition, after partition began playing the game of appeasement even in the remaining West Bengal. The history of West Bengal was suppressed. Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee became the founder of the Jan Sangh, so his contributions were denied," he further added.

The Prime Minister said that observing West Bengal Day is not just about remembering a date but about honouring Bengal's long history and rich cultural heritage. He said that there were attempts to include the whole of Bengal in Pakistan at the time, but leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee opposed such moves and raised their voice strongly. He added that those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, and West Bengal remained with India. "... Observing West Bengal Day is not merely about commemorating a date but about honoring our entire history and paying tribute to Bengal's millennia-old heritage. It is essential to repeatedly impress upon the younger generation the significance of this day and help them understand the events of that era. When attempts were being made to include the whole of Bengal in Pakistan, the Congress had capitulated to the conspirators, and at that critical juncture Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice against it...As a result, those who sought to divide Bengal realized it would not be possible, and thus West Bengal remained with India, and the same spirit that saved it was needed to carry it forward after independence," he further said.

Paschimbanga Divas is observed as the official foundation day of West Bengal every year on 20 June, celebrating the state's distinct cultural heritage, historical legacy, and the legislative process behind its formation. The date holds significance from 20 June 1947, when the Bengal Legislative Assembly met to vote on the partition of Bengal under the Mountbatten Plan. (ANI)