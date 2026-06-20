A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers following an argument on a crowded platform at Delhi's Shahdara railway station on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by fellow passengers following an argument on a crowded platform at Delhi's Shahdara railway station on Saturday. The victim, identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, was reportedly caught in a heated altercation as commuters scrambled to board the Yoga Express on Platform No. 3.

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According to police, Dhama was allegedly attacked by a group of co-passengers during the confrontation. Preliminary probe suggests that he was repeatedly punched and kicked during the assault, leaving him critically injured.

After receiving information about the scuffle, a police team from the Old Delhi railway station police station rushed to the spot. Dhama was immediately taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Authorities have registered a medico-legal case and initiated proceedings under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior police officer said.

Investigators are now examining CCTV footage from the railway station and questioning eyewitnesses to identify those involved in the fatal assault.

Further investigation is underway.