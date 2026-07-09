Uttarakhand has become India's sixth fully literate state under the NEP 2020 and ULLAS programme. Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) approved the declaration, a milestone celebrated by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand has achieved a historic milestone in the field of education by becoming the sixth fully literate state in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) - New India Literacy Programme. By meeting the prescribed benchmarks for adult literacy, the state has added a new chapter to its educational journey.

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After fulfilling the literacy standards laid down by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), accorded approval on July 8 to officially declare Uttarakhand a fully literate state. Before Uttarakhand, five states--Mizoram, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim--had attained the status of fully literate states. With this achievement, Uttarakhand has now joined this distinguished list, further strengthening its position on the national education map.

A Landmark Achievement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the declaration as a landmark achievement for the state. He said the accomplishment was the result of the government's sustained efforts and the active participation of the people of Uttarakhand. He added that such collective efforts would contribute significantly towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that digital literacy, financial literacy, lifelong learning and essential life skills reach every citizen. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on behalf of himself and the government.

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said becoming the country's sixth fully literate state is a matter of pride for every resident of Uttarakhand. He reiterated that the state government remains committed to providing quality and lifelong education to every citizen in line with the National Education Policy 2020, adding that this achievement would serve as a significant milestone in building a developed Uttarakhand.

Coordinated Efforts and Future Vision

Secretary, School Education, Ravinath Raman, said that full literacy forms the foundation of social and economic development. Through the ULLAS programme, education has been made accessible to every section of society, enabling the state to achieve the goal of complete literacy.

Director General, School Education, Akanksha Konde, said the achievement was the result of the coordinated efforts of all districts, development blocks, teachers, volunteers and local communities. She added that the government would continue to strengthen the quality of education and expand opportunities for lifelong learning.

Director, Elementary Education, Kunwar Singh Rawat, said Uttarakhand has successfully achieved full literacy by meeting all benchmarks prescribed by the Government of India. He added that the state would continue to focus on digital education and life skills in the coming years.

The achievement is the outcome of coordinated efforts by the Uttarakhand Government, the School Education Department, Samagra Shiksha, district administrations, volunteer teachers, literacy motivators, local bodies and the general public. Through extensive public participation, regular monitoring and effective implementation across all districts, the ULLAS programme was successfully executed.

The programme aims not only to make non-literate adults literate but also to connect them with lifelong learning, digital literacy, financial literacy, life skills and continuous education. This milestone marks a significant step towards achieving the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020 and reflects Uttarakhand's active contribution to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

On the occasion, all education directorates, SCERT, Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme Cell expressed their happiness over Uttarakhand being declared a fully literate state. (ANI)