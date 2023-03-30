Gold smuggling bid foiled at Karipur Airport, fake policemen among six arrested

In a major crackdown, the police detained six persons who arrived at the Karipur airport, to steal gold worth Rs 1.3 crore on Wednesday night. Three carriers were tried to be abducted and taken inside the vehicle under the guise of policemen.

Kozhikode: In a major crackdown, the police detained six persons who arrived at the Karipur airport to steal gold worth Rs 1.3 crore on Wednesday night. Three carriers were tried to be abducted and taken inside the vehicle under the guise of policemen. According to reports, the gang robs gold being delivered by carriers outside the airport. Six individuals, who were allegedly members of the gang, were detained by the Karipur police.

An attempt was made to seize the illegal gold from three carriers when they arrived at the airport. The police detained Mohammad Ali Baburaj, a native of Ottappalam, as well as local residents from Mannarkkad and Malappuram named Muhammad Suhail, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Jabir, and Amal Kumar. 3.18 kg of gold was being smuggled in by the three carriers. One of the three alerted the group of the gold and two people's presence. The smuggled gold was to be stolen and distributed among the seven participants, including the informant.

The Customs Department, however, had the three carriers detained there at the airport. The gang of six approached the Customs car while it was transporting the three suspects. They intended to drive away with the gold while disguising themselves as uniformed police officers on duty. Nevertheless, their scheme was thwarted when the police officers quickly apprehended the six people outside the airport.