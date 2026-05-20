A man in Konni got the shock of his life when he found a huge python on his car's bonnet. The Forest Department's Rapid Response Team was called, and they managed to catch the snake.

Konni: Imagine stepping out of your house early in the morning only to find a giant python coiled up on your car’s bonnet. That is exactly what happened to Samuvelkutty at his residence in Muthupezhunkal Kallumpurath, Konni. He noticed the massive snake resting calmly on his car, which was parked inside the courtyard. Shocked by the sight, he did not waste any time and immediately informed the Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT).

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The Konni RRT team quickly reached the location and began a careful rescue operation. After considerable effort and caution, the team successfully captured the python without causing harm to the animal or danger to residents. The snake was later safely transported and released back into its natural forest habitat.

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According to local residents, python sightings have become increasingly frequent in Konni and nearby regions. This is not an isolated incident. Just two days earlier, another python had been caught from the house of Sabu Thottal, who lives next door to Samuvelkutty. These repeated encounters have left people in the area deeply concerned about their safety.

Residents believe that snakes are entering human settlements more often due to habitat disturbance and proximity to forest areas. As a result, fear and caution have increased among families, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Forest officials have urged the public not to panic and to immediately inform authorities in case of such sightings. They also assured that rescue teams are actively monitoring the region and responding quickly to all reports. While the python was safely released, the growing number of such incidents continues to raise concern among locals living near forest boundaries in Konni.

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