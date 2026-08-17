BJP chief Nitin Nabin has announced a new central office-bearer team, featuring a mix of experience and youth. MP Anil Baluni will continue to lead the media team, with Ashish Usha Agrawal, Siddharth Yadav, and Pradeep Bhandari as co-convenors.

The new team of BJP chief Nitin Nabin, announced on Monday, is a mix of experience and youth, with the media team also reflecting continuity with change.

New Media Team Appointments

The national media team also has experienced leaders alongside younger faces. Party MP Anil Baluni continues to lead the media team as the Convenor. Ashish Usha Agrawal, 43, has been appointed Media Co-Convenor. Agarwal is first party functionary from Madhya Pradesh to get this role. Agrawal has been associated with the BJP's media department since 2017 and has served two consecutive terms as state media in-charge, besides working as state spokesperson and panellist. He was also part of the BJP's core media team during the 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Siddharth Yadav, 30, is also Media Co-Convenor and is the youngest member of the party's new central office-bearer team. Yadav, who hails from Gurugram in Haryana, is a Supreme Court lawyer and was active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) from 2013 to 2022.

Pradeep Bhandari has also been appointed Media Co-Convenor. Following his appointment, Bhandari thanked BJP president Nitin Nabin for giving him the opportunity to contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. "I am thankful that the party has shown its belief in my work," Bhandari said.

The new team of office-bearers, which has a sizeable presence of women, is expected to look after various aspects of BJP's preparations for the assembly polls next year and the Lok Sabha polls in 2029. (ANI)