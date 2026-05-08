Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu notice of poor conditions in government schools in Nuh, where children are reportedly studying in cattle sheds and open fields. The commission said the situation violates children's rights to education, health and dignified living. It has sought detailed reports from Haryana govt authorities.

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious note of the poor condition of several government primary schools in Haryana’s Nuh district and started suo motu proceedings in the matter. The commission acted after reports published on May 6 highlighted shocking conditions in schools located in the Ferozepur Jhirka area of the district.

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The HHRC said the situation appeared to be a serious violation of children’s rights to education, health and dignified living. The matter is being heard by a bench comprising HHRC Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia.

Children studying in cattle shed

One of the schools mentioned in the reports is Government Primary School in Kubda Bas village. According to the commission, around 29 boys and 33 girls from Balvatika to Class 3 are studying in a cattle shed because the school does not have a proper building.

Officials noted that cows and buffaloes are tied at the same place after school hours and cattle fodder is also stored there.

Although the area is cleaned before classes begin, the foul smell remains, creating an unhealthy environment for children.

The commission observed that this affects both the health and learning conditions of students.

Reports also stated that this school is among at least 19 schools in the district operating without permanent buildings and functioning on private land with temporary permission.

School operating in open field

The HHRC also highlighted the condition of Government Primary School in Kalu Bas village. The school reportedly operates in an open field where about 45 boys and 50 girls attend classes.

Students are taught using blackboards tied to trees because there is no proper school structure. During the rainy season, the field turns muddy, while children are forced to study in severe cold during winter months.

The commission said such conditions make education unsafe and extremely difficult for young students.

Concerns over missing infrastructure

The rights panel expressed concern that despite 68 new schools being sanctioned in Nuh district in 2020, several schools still do not have proper infrastructure.

In many cases, land identified for school construction is reportedly located far away from villages, creating additional problems for children and families.

The commission said the present situation reflects serious failures in implementing basic education facilities in the district.

Teacher shortage also raised

Apart from infrastructure problems, the HHRC also raised concerns over the shortage of teachers in government schools.

According to the commission, contract teachers were appointed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam from distant districts such as Bahadurgarh, Rewari and Mahendergarh.

However, these teachers reportedly do not attend schools regularly because of the long distance involved.

The commission observed that teachers should be appointed from local or nearby areas whenever possible so that they can attend regularly and maintain better coordination with local communities.

Violation of children’s rights

In its May 7 order, the HHRC said forcing children to study in cattle sheds, open grounds or damaged structures violates their human rights.

The commission also said these conditions go against the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Under the law, primary schools should be located within one kilometre of residential areas.

The commission further stated that the current conditions do not match India’s commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It referred to Article 28, which guarantees the right to education, and Article 29, which stresses the importance of a safe and respectful learning environment for children’s development.

Reports sought from Haryana government

The HHRC has now sought detailed reports from several Haryana government authorities, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer of Nuh.

The commission has asked for a clear and time-bound action plan to improve school infrastructure and ensure compliance with education laws.

Authorities have also been directed to submit details about the present condition of the affected schools and the steps being taken to improve facilities.

Assistant Registrar of the HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora, said all reports must be submitted at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for July 22.

(With inputs from agencies)