The Supreme Court called for a comprehensive solution to Manipur's highway blockades, observing they are 'lifelines' and can't be opened piecemeal. The court sought proposals from all parties to ensure all highways remain open and functional.

The Supreme Court on Friday called for a comprehensive solution to the prolonged blockade of highways in violence-hit Manipur, observing that roads serving as the "lifeline of the common person" cannot be selectively opened while others remain blocked.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the issue of highway blockades in Manipur could not be addressed in a piecemeal manner, with one highway being opened while another remained blocked.

SC Seeks Comprehensive Solution

"Highways are the lifeline of the common person," the CJI observed, stressing that blocking roads was not serving the cause of any community and was causing hardship to everyone.

It also issued notice to the State and others on a plea filed by The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, alleging that a national highway has been blocked by a Naga group in Kuki-Zo-inhabited areas of Manipur's Kangpokpi district, disrupting the supply of essential commodities.

Plea and Counter-Plea

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the blockade had resulted in shortages of food and affected schooling. He alleged that while Kuki militants had lifted their blockade, Naga militants continued to block the highway.

Meanwhile, an advocate appearing for a Meitei organisation, which filed an impleadment application in the petition, told the bench that it was a "mischievous petition" and said that the Kuki community was responsible for blocking all highways in Manipur since 2023.

Court's Directives

The bench said the concerns raised by the petitioner were genuine but cautioned that any directions issued by the court would have to be carefully considered so as not to aggravate the situation on the ground.

"Blocking of highways is not serving anybody's cause. Hardship is faced by everyone," the CJI said. Justice Bagchi said, "It can't be piecemeal that one highway is open and another is not."

"We want a situation where both of you actively work on the ground to ensure that all highways are open," said Justice Bagchi.. The apex court also impleaded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a party, noting that the highways are maintained by the authority.

The bench asked the parties to come forward with a comprehensive solution to ensure that all highways in the state remain open and functional, rather than seeking relief only in relation to individual blockades.

The bench directed the Meitei organisation to furnish details of all other highways and national highways reported to be blocked by various groups, along with a proposal for restoring them and making them functional. The petitioner organisation was also directed to submit a comprehensive proposal on restoring the blocked highways.

"We don't want a counter affidavit. We want a proposal," the apex court said.

The petition sought immediate removal of the blockade and requested the apex court to direct the competent authorities to ensure uninterrupted access to food, medicines, fuel and other essential commodities, while safeguarding the constitutional rights of the affected population.

Background of the Violence

The violence in Manipur between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, 2023. Violence had gripped the entire State, and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. (ANI)