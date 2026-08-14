The Bihar Home Department reported a significant drop in major crimes, including murders (10.1%) and robberies (31.32%). It also highlighted the elimination of Naxal-affected districts and increased action against economic and cyber offences.

Crime Statistics Decline

The Bihar Home Department on Friday highlighted a decline in major crimes, the elimination of Naxal-affected districts from the state and increased action against economic and cyber offences as it outlined the government's efforts to strengthen law and order and ensure a safer environment for people. The department released the details during a press briefing addressed by Home Department Secretary Pranav Kumar and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar.

According to the department, murder cases in Bihar have declined by 10.1 per cent compared with the previous year, while robbery cases have fallen by 31.32 per cent and cases related to riots have declined by 18.97 per cent.

The Home Department said timely intelligence gathering and prompt police action had also helped reduce incidents of communal tension. It said the government follows a zero-tolerance approach towards communalism and takes action whenever information about such incidents is received. During the financial year 2025-26, prosecution was sanctioned in 263 cases related to communal incidents, with concerned districts directed to submit charge sheets.

The department also said that in cases registered under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, FIRs have been registered in 96.17 per cent of cases at police stations in accordance with court directions.

Action Against Naxalism and Organised Crime

The Bihar Special Task Force has continued operations against Naxal activities and organised crime, with the Home Department stating that the number of Naxal-affected districts in the state has fallen from 22 in 2013 to zero. Following the decline in Naxal activities, the Centre has identified Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui and Lakhisarai as Legacy and Thrust districts.

Under the Special Infrastructure Scheme, construction of 27 approved police stations has been completed, according to the department.

Up to July 31, 2026, no encounter between security forces and Naxals had taken place in Bihar during the year, while 58 Naxals had been arrested. Security forces also recovered 11 regular firearms, six weapons looted from police, 43 country-made weapons, 792 rounds of ammunition, 371 kg of explosive material and 12.5 kg of detonators or can bombs during operations.

Tackling Economic and Cyber Offences

Action by Economic Offences Unit

The Economic Offences Unit has also stepped up action against financial crimes. The department said 13 disproportionate-assets cases against public servants had been registered so far in 2026. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, proposals seeking attachment of properties worth around Rs 129.46 crore have been sent to the Enforcement Directorate.

Under the Bihar Special Courts Act, the Home Department received 32 proposals for property confiscation. Orders have been issued in 20 cases, while legal proceedings in the remaining cases are continuing. In the Sahara refund process, applications received through the Economic Offences Unit are being forwarded to the concerned District Magistrates. Eligible depositors are being paid through the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal.

The department also highlighted action in cases involving alleged malpractice and question paper leaks during NEET 2026. Four cases were registered in Bihar, leading to the arrest of 33 accused persons, who were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Focus on Cybercrime

With cyber fraud emerging as a growing concern, the Home Department said it has increased its focus on cyber investigation, prevention and public awareness. The department said 1930 remains the helpline for reporting cybercrime. The call centre currently has 50 lines, with plans to increase the capacity to 75 lines to enable more victims to report fraud and help authorities put fraudulent funds on hold quickly.

Up to July 2026, around 13,600 complaints relating to cyber fraud and other cyber offences were reported, while 114 complaints related to cyber fraud were registered on the NCRP portal. Through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, around Rs 104.05 crore was put on hold, accounting for about 29.62 per cent of the total reported amount. Around Rs 9.99 crore has so far been returned to victims.

Cyber police stations across Bihar registered 2,942 cases this year and arrested 522 cyber criminals, the department said. The Cyber Intelligence Team also blocked 6,399 mobile numbers and 1,876 IMEI numbers linked to cybercrime. Under the special 'Cyber Prahar' campaign, 153 cyber criminals were arrested up to July. The Social Media Patrolling Unit initiated action against 2,809 URLs and user IDs carrying objectionable content, resulting in 738 social media user IDs being taken down.

Modernisation and New Initiatives

To strengthen cyber investigations, 630 police officers were trained up to July on various aspects of cybercrime and investigation. The Economic Offences Unit also organised 91 cyber awareness programmes, including 40 in schools and colleges and 51 through district and railway units.

The department has also introduced the Bhu-Samadhan Portal to continuously monitor, review and analyse land dispute cases. Officials said the portal is being regularly updated in line with the new criminal laws to improve monitoring and facilitate faster resolution of land-related disputes.

The Home Department said the figures reflect its focus on crime control, modern policing, intelligence gathering, action against organised and economic crime and tackling the growing threat of cybercrime. (ANI)