The Delhi High Court received a bomb threat via email a day before Independence Day, prompting heightened security measures. The email mentioned a '30 MB Blast'. Police are coordinating and carrying out security drills as a precaution.

A Day before Independence Day, the Delhi High Court on Friday received a bomb threat through email, prompting security agencies to undertake necessary precautionary measures at the court premises.

Official Response and Security Measures

As per official sources, the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court is in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance and coordination. Security arrangements have also been reviewed, and the requisite security drill is being carried out as a precautionary measure.

Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) Joint Secretary Advocate Kunal Malhotra confirmed the development and said the situation appeared to be under control. "Everything seems under control, and the police are already taking all necessary actions. All precautions have been taken, and necessary measures have been put in place," Malhotra said.

Threat Details and City-Wide Alert

The email reportedly carried the subject line "30 MB Blast at the Delhi High Court" and mentioned a specific time for the alleged incident. Authorities are treating the communication seriously and taking precautionary measures, while the authenticity of the threat is being assessed.

Security has also been heightened across Delhi ahead of Independence Day on August 15. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, with intensified checking at entry and exit points. Security teams are maintaining a close vigil at public places and other locations expected to witness increased footfall.

Past Incident Recalled

The development comes against the backdrop of a similar threat received by the Delhi High Court in September 2025. On that occasion, the Registrar General reportedly received an email containing threats concerning the court premises, following which security agencies took precautionary measures and initiated necessary checks. (ANI)