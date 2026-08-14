Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal termed the dagger attack on him a 'larger conspiracy' to seize control of Punjab's political landscape and disrupt communal harmony ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, vowing to protect the state's peace.

'Larger Conspiracy to Control Punjab'

Former Deputy CM of Punjab and Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday called the dagger attack on him in Maharashtra's Nanded as a "larger conspiracy" to "take control of the situation in Punjab." Speaking to the reporters after getting discharged from the hospital, Badal asserted that the attackers' ultimate goal is to seize control of the political and social landscape in Punjab and disrupt communal harmony as the 2027 assembly elections are fast approaching.

"Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which, as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow. Both times they attacked me in the holiest places," he said. He emphasised that the party remains deeply dedicated to safeguarding the pride, brotherhood, and progress of Punjab, further declaring that while the Akali Dal is prepared to make any sacrifice necessary, maintaining religious and communal harmony in the state remains their highest priority. "I have never been scared, nor am I afraid now. Shiromani Akali Dal is committed to the brotherhood and pride of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal can make any sacrifice, but Punjab's progress and communal and religious harmony are our top priority," he said.

PM Modi Inquires About Health

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Harsimrat Badal e over the phone and inquired about Sukhbir Badal's health following the attack on him at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded.

Badal Stable After Attack

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal suffered a wound of around five centimetres on his right forearm after being attacked with a dagger at a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday, District Collector Rahul Kardele said. Both Badal and a police officer who was also injured while protecting him are stable and out of danger, the District Collector said. (ANI)