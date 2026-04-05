A gang pretending to be Income Tax officials has been caught in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district after shopkeepers exposed their extortion racket. The incident took place in Shadiyabad market, where traders had been facing repeated threats from the group.

Three members of the gang were caught by shopkeepers and handed over to police, while the main accused managed to escape, according to a report by India Today.

Gang used fake raids to extort money

According to police, the gang members posed as Income Tax and GST officers. They would enter shops, claim to conduct raids, and scare traders into paying large amounts of money.

Shopkeepers in both Shadiyabad and Saidpur markets had been complaining about such incidents for several days. The gang used fear and authority to pressure people into giving cash.

Some reports suggest the gang had at least seven to eight members, including one woman.