Maharashtra: Man kills live-in partner after she accuses him of rape, wife helps to dispose body

In a disturbing turn of events in Maharashtra's Palghar, a 28-year-old woman named Naina Mahat, who had filed a rape case against her live-in partner, was allegedly murdered by him. Shockingly, the accused's wife reportedly assisted in the murder and the disposal of the victim's body in a creek in Valsad, Gujarat.

Naina Mahat, a makeup artist in the film industry, had been in a relationship with the accused, Manohar Shukla, for five years. Shukla worked as a costume designer, and their relationship took a dark turn when Naina insisted on marriage. When Shukla refused, she filed a rape complaint against him, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade. Allegedly, Shukla asked her to withdraw the case, and when she refused, he resorted to murder.

After committing the crime, Shukla sought the help of his wife to conceal Naina's body in a suitcase before disposing of it in the Valsad creek. This gruesome incident took place around August 9.

Naina's family reported her as missing on August 12 when they were unable to contact her, as her phone was switched off. Her sister, Jaya, approached the police and filed a missing person's complaint.

Both Shukla and his wife were arrested on Tuesday. Additionally, an abetment to suicide case had been lodged against Shukla at another police station in the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police limits.

