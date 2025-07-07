A man allegedly attempted to desecrate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi located on the premises of the Pune Railway Station late on Sunday.

A man allegedly attempted to desecrate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi located on the premises of the Pune Railway Station late on Sunday. According to police, the accused, identified as Suraj Shukla, is a native of Uttar Pradesh and is suspected to be mentally unstable.

He was reportedly seen using a sharp tool in an attempt to damage the statue, which is located on the station premises. However, during his attempt, the locals intervened, apprehended the man, and handed him over to the railway police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Milind Mohite said, "The suspect is believed to be mentally unstable, reportedly disturbed after the recent death of his sister. Preliminary reports suggest psychological distress, but we are thoroughly verifying all aspects."

The incident triggered strong condemnation from the Congress party, whose city unit staged a protest at the site.

Party workers led by Pune City President Arvind Shinde performed a Dudhabhishek (milk ablution) of the statue and demanded stringent laws to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Congress City President, Arvind Shinde, who led the protest, condemned the incident, calling it a disgraceful act against a national symbol of peace and non-violence.

Security around the statue has been tightened in the wake of the incident. he also asked to make a strict law to avoid such incidents in future.

Further details on the matter are awaited.