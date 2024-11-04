On camera, teens set off firecrackers inside mouth of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Hyderabad; detained (WATCH)

A video showing a teenager lighting a firecracker in the mouth of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Hyderabad has sparked outrage on social media.

On camera, teens set off firecrackers inside mouth of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Hyderabad; detained (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

A video showing a teenager placing a firecracker inside the mouth of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hyderabad has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), Bowenpally police have apprehended four teenagers, including two minors, in connection with the incident that unfolded in Bapuji Nagar.

The incident came to light after videos posted on Snapchat and other social media platforms went viral, showing visible damage to the golden Gandhi statue.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! 10-yr-old dies after kids place glass on firecracker, its shards pierce his throat after bursting

"The teenagers have been identified and are residents of Bapuji Nagar, where the incident occurred. Further investigation is ongoing," said B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, Bowenpally's station house officer (SHO).

Sharing the videos on X (formerly Twitter), BRS leader Krishank Manne condemned the act and called for immediate police intervention. He wrote, "Request @CVAnandIPS to kindly take suo motu action on this indecent act with Gandhi Ji's statue in Bowenpally Police Station Limits, Cantonment. It has become a fashion to insult the Father of this Nation."

