Dr Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Amritsar on Republic Day, sparks outrage (WATCH)

A man vandalised the life-size statue of Dr BR Ambedkar by climbing atop it, striking it with a hammer, and attempting to damage the Constitution book sculpture placed beside the statue.

Dr Ambedkar's statue vandalised in Amritsar on Republic Day, sparks outrage (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

A man vandalised the life-size statue of Dr BR Ambedkar by climbing atop it, striking it with a hammer, and attempting to damage the Constitution book sculpture placed beside the statue. The incident occurred on Republic Day in Amritsar, when an extension ladder had been placed to garland the statue of the 'Father of the Indian Constitution,' located on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple.

The person, later identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Moga, climbed the statue and vandalised it by striking it multiple times with a hammer. He also damaged the Constitution book, which is an integral part of the statue. Punjab Police on Sunday arrested the man.

A purported video of the incident was circulated on social media in which the man could be seen climbing up the statue using a long steel ladder carrying a hammer.



Incident sparks outrage

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condemned the attempt to damage a statue of B R Ambedkar in Amritsar and said strict action will be taken in the matter.

In a series of posts on X, Mayawati said, "The attempt to desecrate the statue of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar near the Golden Temple on Heritage Street in Amritsar and to set fire near a copy of the Constitution is shameful. Such incidents, caused by government negligence, must be strongly condemned".

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo demanded strict legal action against "such anti-social elements" to prevent any recurrence of such events in the future.

Highlighting the timing of the incident, she remarked, "It is particularly disgraceful for the AAP government that this disrespect occurred on Republic Day, the historic day when the country celebrates the adoption of the Constitution by Baba Saheb."

